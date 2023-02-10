Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) closed the day trading at $1.94 down -6.28% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563492 shares were traded. PXLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PXLW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when DEBONIS TODD sold 23,864 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 36,505 led to the insider holds 1,364,837 shares of the business.

Aman Haley F sold 1,095 shares of PXLW for $1,675 on Nov 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 183,995 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Aman Haley F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,835 shares for $2.16 each. As a result, the insider received 6,133 and left with 185,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXLW has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7588, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8531.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PXLW traded about 245.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PXLW traded about 200.82k shares per day. A total of 54.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.44M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PXLW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 785.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 902.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $17.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.6M to a low estimate of $17.5M. As of the current estimate, Pixelworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.2M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.17M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.1M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.2M and the low estimate is $79.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.