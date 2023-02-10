Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) closed the day trading at $117.62 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $117.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2473396 shares were traded. RL stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $101 to $134.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,312,500 led to the insider holds 202,332 shares of the business.

Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares of RL for $2,220,000 on Jan 18. The President and CEO now owns 220,832 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Smith Andrew Howard, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 4,623 shares for $129.75 each. As a result, the insider received 599,834 and left with 67,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $135.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RL traded about 954.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RL traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 68.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.20M. Shares short for RL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 2.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Dividends & Splits

RL’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 0.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.77. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.88 and $7.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.83B and the low estimate is $6.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.