Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed at $21.28 in the last session, up 1.33% from day before closing price of $21.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863593 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TVTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On September 21, 2022, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $17.Bryan Garnier initiated its Sell rating on September 21, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,071 led to the insider holds 42,805 shares of the business.

REED ELIZABETH E sold 2,590 shares of TVTX for $57,628 on Feb 01. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 57,436 shares after completing the transaction at $22.25 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, ROTE WILLIAM E., who serves as the Senior Vice President, R&D of the company, sold 2,590 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 57,628 and left with 60,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TVTX traded on average about 853.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 913.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 7.52M, compared to 6.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $54.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.31M to a low estimate of $46.3M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.25M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.67M, an increase of 41.60% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.8M and the low estimate is $186M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.