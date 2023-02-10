Update from Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI): A steady trajectory

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) closed the day trading at $11.60 down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $12.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719612 shares were traded. AADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AADI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 14, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2021, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Desai Neil sold 3,550 shares for $20.07 per share. The transaction valued at 71,234 led to the insider holds 1,915,543 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AADI has reached a high of $21.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AADI traded about 82.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AADI traded about 73.57k shares per day. A total of 21.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AADI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 735.11k with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 735.84k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$9.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.12 and -$3.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12M, up 1,106.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.9M and the low estimate is $14.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.