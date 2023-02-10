Update from Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) was $0.88 for the day, down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0097 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010962 shares were traded. RAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8539.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 08, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.20.

On March 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAAS has reached a high of $2.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7981, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9099.

Shares Statistics:

RAAS traded an average of 115.36K shares per day over the past three months and 213.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.55M. Shares short for RAAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 376.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 321.47k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.5M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.93M and the low estimate is $190.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.