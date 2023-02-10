Update from OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): A steady trajectory

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) closed the day trading at $5.05 down -7.85% from the previous closing price of $5.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889435 shares were traded. OSUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 21, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on August 21, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 104,782 shares of the business.

Aspinall Mara G. bought 6,000 shares of OSUR for $25,138 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 77,218 shares after completing the transaction at $4.19 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gagliano Nancy J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,658 and bolstered with 42,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSUR traded about 473.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSUR traded about 412.27k shares per day. A total of 72.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $329.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.67M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.72M and the low estimate is $188M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.