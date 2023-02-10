What shareholders can do to beat the market with Matrix Service Company (MTRX) stock

In the latest session, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) closed at $8.10 down -11.90% from its previous closing price of $9.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620833 shares were traded. MTRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matrix Service Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2020, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 07, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when DURKIN KEVIN A bought 7,800 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 49,635 led to the insider holds 65,458 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTRX has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTRX has traded an average of 143.43K shares per day and 145.37k over the past ten days. A total of 26.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.10M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 176.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 181.59k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $199.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $199.21M. As of the current estimate, Matrix Service Company’s year-ago sales were $172.23M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $835M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $829.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $707.78M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $897.3M and the low estimate is $895M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.