What shareholders can do to beat the market with Polaris Inc. (PII) stock

As of close of business last night, Polaris Inc.’s stock clocked out at $115.00, down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $116.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564407 shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PII’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $112 from $165 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 10,626 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,221,990 led to the insider holds 12,282 shares of the business.

Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 4,454 shares of PII for $494,394 on Jan 31. The SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 12,282 shares after completing the transaction at $111.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Speetzen Michael T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 24,500 shares for $119.21 each. As a result, the insider received 2,920,764 and left with 61,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $127.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PII traded 606.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 907.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 4.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.49, PII has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 57.90% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.56 and a low estimate of $3.17, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.3 and $10.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.18. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.18 and $9.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.2B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $7.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.