Which analyst expects Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed at $2.02 down -3.81% from its previous closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4562760 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2299.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIG has traded an average of 6.22M shares per day and 5.41M over the past ten days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 14.39M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CIG is 0.30, from 0.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 46.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.24. The current Payout Ratio is 249.70% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.