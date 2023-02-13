2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) closed at $12.85 in the last session, down -1.53% from day before closing price of $13.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853784 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 10, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Heffron Nicola sold 60 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 882 led to the insider holds 89,182 shares of the business.

Leschly Nick sold 6,587 shares of TSVT for $68,889 on Jan 12. The President and CEO now owns 536,419 shares after completing the transaction at $10.46 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Leschly Nick, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,026 shares for $10.63 each. As a result, the insider received 21,533 and left with 534,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $19.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSVT traded on average about 556.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 786.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.4 and a low estimate of -$2.14, while EPS last year was -$2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.67, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.42 and -$9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.62. EPS for the following year is -$5.96, with 5 analysts recommending between -$4.72 and -$7.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.1M to a low estimate of $7.6M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.26M, an estimated decrease of -37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.92M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.31M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.52M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.71M and the low estimate is $52.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.