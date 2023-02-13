A correction may be in store for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares?

In the latest session, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) closed at $22.51 up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $22.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661449 shares were traded. LPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 27, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.UBS initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Lycouris John sold 22,304 shares for $22.04 per share. The transaction valued at 491,580 led to the insider holds 219,475 shares of the business.

Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 5,000 shares of LPG for $98,950 on Dec 13. The EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC now owns 69,660 shares after completing the transaction at $19.79 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Hadjipateras Alexander C., who serves as the EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $19.03 each. As a result, the insider received 95,150 and left with 74,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $23.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPG has traded an average of 589.13K shares per day and 890.38k over the past ten days. A total of 40.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.79M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.45%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 32.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.22M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.68M and the low estimate is $210M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.