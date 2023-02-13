A correction may be in store for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares?

As of close of business last night, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at $2.05, down -16.67% from its previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660414 shares were traded. UIHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UIHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when POITEVINT ALEC II bought 944 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 755 led to the insider holds 568,944 shares of the business.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL bought 26 shares of UIHC for $21 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 284,644 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Griffith Christopher, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,155 and bolstered with 52,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIHC has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1478.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UIHC traded 260.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 366.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.40M. Insiders hold about 55.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UIHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 158.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 235.93k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, UIHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $118.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.44M to a low estimate of $118.44M. As of the current estimate, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $153.27M, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.52M, a decrease of -22.40% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.52M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.76M, down -24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.06M and the low estimate is $374.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.