A glimpse at Hostess Brands Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) closed at $22.89 up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $22.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991179 shares were traded. TWNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hostess Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Gernigin Michael sold 7,060 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 150,975 led to the insider holds 6,922 shares of the business.

Cramer Michael John sold 25,000 shares of TWNK for $553,830 on May 11. The insider now owns 43,408 shares after completing the transaction at $22.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hostess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWNK has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWNK has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 854.06k over the past ten days. A total of 136.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.07M. Shares short for TWNK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 4.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.