A glimpse at Intapp Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) closed at $34.01 down -4.47% from its previous closing price of $35.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812403 shares were traded. INTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intapp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when MORAN CHARLES E sold 62,543 shares for $35.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,199,149 led to the insider holds 96,104 shares of the business.

MORAN CHARLES E sold 102,656 shares of INTA for $3,505,282 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 158,647 shares after completing the transaction at $34.15 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, MORAN CHARLES E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 88,482 shares for $31.57 each. As a result, the insider received 2,793,183 and left with 261,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTA has reached a high of $35.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INTA has traded an average of 120.78K shares per day and 423.72k over the past ten days. A total of 63.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.69M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 425.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 396.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $76.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Intapp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.01M, an estimated increase of 34.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.07M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $383.76M and the low estimate is $376.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.