A Stock You Should Be Looking At: PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

After finishing at $63.26 in the prior trading day, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $67.35, up 6.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160033 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 127.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares for $67.08 per share. The transaction valued at 134,160 led to the insider holds 548,228 shares of the business.

Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares of PDCE for $468,234 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 247,167 shares after completing the transaction at $66.89 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Meyers R Scott, who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $67.45 each. As a result, the insider received 168,625 and left with 166,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 849.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 970.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 4.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDCE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.52 and a low estimate of $3.38, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.04, with high estimates of $7.38 and low estimates of $3.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.6 and $15.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.39. EPS for the following year is $18.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $24.31 and $14.41.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $921.5M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.36M, an estimated increase of 109.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.96M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $109.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $858M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 100.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.