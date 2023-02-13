Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) closed at $5.53 in the last session, down -12.78% from day before closing price of $6.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1663306 shares were traded. ASPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on January 31, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 10, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 19,418 shares for $9.73 per share. The transaction valued at 188,947 led to the insider holds 3,778,219 shares of the business.

Shepro William B bought 5,000 shares of ASPS for $49,250 on Mar 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 552,920 shares after completing the transaction at $9.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altisource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPS has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASPS traded on average about 180.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.36M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 225.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 145.05k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.45M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.37M and the low estimate is $304.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.