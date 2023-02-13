AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) closed the day trading at $1.68 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886642 shares were traded. AMTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6301.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMTD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTD has reached a high of $25.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7981.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMTD traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMTD traded about 424.71k shares per day. A total of 72.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.38M. Shares short for AMTD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 124.66k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $22M. As of the current estimate, AMTD IDEA Group’s year-ago sales were $33.07M, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.6M, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.22M, down -38.00% from the average estimate.