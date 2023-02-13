An average trading volume for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $210.36 in the prior trading day, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) closed at $215.66, up 2.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976129 shares were traded. LHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $241 from $290 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $263 to $278.

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $250.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 08, 2022, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MEHNERT DANA A sold 1,985 shares for $227.25 per share. The transaction valued at 451,091 led to the insider holds 23,830 shares of the business.

GIRARD JAMES P sold 5,000 shares of LHX for $1,146,900 on Nov 08. The Vice President & CHRO now owns 7,144 shares after completing the transaction at $229.38 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.22 each. As a result, the insider received 4,904,400 and left with 98,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $279.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $189.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LHX’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.91, compared to 4.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.75 and a low estimate of $3.58, while EPS last year was $2.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $3.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.5 and $13.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.31. EPS for the following year is $14.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $14.86 and $13.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.94B, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.39B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.18B and the low estimate is $17.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.