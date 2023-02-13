An average trading volume for Rumble Inc. (RUM) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $8.87 in the last session, down -13.55% from day before closing price of $10.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1669580 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RUM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.90 and its Current Ratio is at 26.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 176.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RUM traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 854.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 384.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.97M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 2.82M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.88M and the low estimate is $99.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 352.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.