An investigation into Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $95.54 in the prior trading day, Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) closed at $93.35, down -2.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611543 shares were traded. RYAAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 17, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $125.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $125.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 374.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 227.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.27M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 532.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 507.63k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.95 and a low estimate of $4.73, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.58B, up 81.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.43B and the low estimate is $11.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.