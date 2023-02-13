An overall feel about Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) closed at $180.75 down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $182.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054241 shares were traded. KEYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.26.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Keysight Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $189 from $196 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $175 to $202.

On November 03, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 03, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NARAYANAN KAILASH sold 500 shares for $178.22 per share. The transaction valued at 89,110 led to the insider holds 26,669 shares of the business.

Nersesian Ronald S. sold 18,069 shares of KEYS for $3,071,730 on Dec 23. The Executive Chair now owns 275,209 shares after completing the transaction at $170.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Dockendorff Charles J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,257 shares for $185.06 each. As a result, the insider received 602,753 and left with 52,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keysight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEYS has reached a high of $189.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KEYS has traded an average of 940.81K shares per day and 961.33k over the past ten days. A total of 178.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.20M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEYS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.51 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.47. EPS for the following year is $8.04, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.41 and $7.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.94B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.78B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.