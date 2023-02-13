An overall feel about Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) closed at $28.26 up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $27.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088871 shares were traded. WES stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Western Midstream Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares for $25.25 per share. The transaction valued at 252,500,000 led to the insider holds 190,281,578 shares of the business.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares of WES for $252,500,000 on Jul 21. The 10% Owner now owns 190,281,578 shares after completing the transaction at $25.25 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Bourne Robert W., who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,250 and bolstered with 34,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WES has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WES has traded an average of 908.91K shares per day and 961.67k over the past ten days. A total of 388.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 6.15M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WES is 2.00, from 1.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.51. The current Payout Ratio is 60.10% for WES, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $3.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.