Analysis of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY): Selected Notes

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) closed the day trading at $825.32 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $817.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672923 shares were traded. ORLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $842.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $820.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORLY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 761.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $815.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $700 to $740.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when TARRANT JASON LEE sold 1,500 shares for $856.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,285,221 led to the insider holds 1,351 shares of the business.

Groves Jeffrey Lynn sold 500 shares of ORLY for $424,000 on Nov 29. The SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 225 shares after completing the transaction at $848.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,635 shares for $844.17 each. As a result, the insider received 3,912,735 and left with 2,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O’Reilly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORLY has reached a high of $870.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $562.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 819.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 730.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORLY traded about 459.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORLY traded about 604.3k shares per day. A total of 63.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.06M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 880.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 976.05k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.1 and a low estimate of $7.11, while EPS last year was $7.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.16, with high estimates of $8.51 and low estimates of $7.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.17 and $31.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.21. EPS for the following year is $36.12, with 24 analysts recommending between $37.62 and $34.3.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.42B. As of the current estimate, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.29B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.49B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.33B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.24B and the low estimate is $14.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.