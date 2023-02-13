Analysis of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY): Selected Notes

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) closed the day trading at $239.10 up 1.68% from the previous closing price of $235.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921814 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 147.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $244 to $269.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Reiman Jason sold 150 shares for $234.83 per share. The transaction valued at 35,224 led to the insider holds 12,717 shares of the business.

Buck Michele sold 14,250 shares of HSY for $3,240,903 on Jan 17. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 130,555 shares after completing the transaction at $227.43 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Arway Pamela M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 211 shares for $225.97 each. As a result, the insider received 47,680 and left with 15,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $242.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $193.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 224.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSY traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSY traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 205.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

HSY’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.14, up from 3.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.18. EPS for the following year is $8.86, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $8.53.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.57B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.33B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.97B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.28B and the low estimate is $10.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.