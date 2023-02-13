Analysis of Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP): Selected Notes

The closing price of Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) was $57.10 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $57.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584399 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On August 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $69.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $129 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when PLOUF TRICIA sold 700 shares for $59.76 per share. The transaction valued at 41,829 led to the insider holds 41,023 shares of the business.

Friedman Gavin sold 500 shares of TRUP for $29,365 on Feb 01. The EVP, Legal and Regulatory now owns 9,591 shares after completing the transaction at $58.73 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, PLOUF TRICIA, who serves as the EVP, Pricing of the company, sold 350 shares for $59.03 each. As a result, the insider received 20,660 and left with 41,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $99.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.65.

Shares Statistics:

TRUP traded an average of 487.48K shares per day over the past three months and 489.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Shares short for TRUP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 7.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.80% and a Short% of Float of 22.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.3M to a low estimate of $224.5M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.67M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.34M, an increase of 24.70% less than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $889.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $897.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.99M, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.