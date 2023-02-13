Are AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) closed at $144.69 up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $144.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879186 shares were traded. AME stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMETEK Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $122 from $170 previously.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $162 to $166.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when McClain Gretchen W sold 2,720 shares for $140.62 per share. The transaction valued at 382,486 led to the insider holds 14,704 shares of the business.

Marecic Thomas C sold 100 shares of AME for $14,530 on Dec 13. The PRES. – ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS now owns 31,622 shares after completing the transaction at $145.30 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Kohlhagen Steven W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $140.93 each. As a result, the insider received 380,509 and left with 37,464 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMETEK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AME has reached a high of $148.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AME has traded an average of 951.96K shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 229.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AME as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AME is 1.00, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for AME, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.5. EPS for the following year is $5.84, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.03 and $5.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, AMETEK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.18B and the low estimate is $6.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.