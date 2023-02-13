Are analysts optimistic about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock?

The closing price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) was $8.82 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $8.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877230 shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $14.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $8.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when ADAMS R MARK sold 2,130 shares for $8.58 per share. The transaction valued at 18,275 led to the insider holds 113,518 shares of the business.

ADAMS R MARK sold 995 shares of ADPT for $8,458 on Jan 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 115,648 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, PISKEL KYLE, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 959 shares for $8.87 each. As a result, the insider received 8,506 and left with 46,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $17.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.49.

Shares Statistics:

ADPT traded an average of 986.57K shares per day over the past three months and 967.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 6.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.34M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $234.2M and the low estimate is $216.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.