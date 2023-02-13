Are analysts optimistic about MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) stock?

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) closed the day trading at $13.27 up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $13.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681266 shares were traded. MRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 19, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when O’Neal Malcolm sold 3,125 shares for $9.61 per share. The transaction valued at 30,031 led to the insider holds 41,605 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MRC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRC has reached a high of $13.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRC traded about 508.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRC traded about 810.71k shares per day. A total of 83.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $888.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $897M to a low estimate of $879.2M. As of the current estimate, MRC Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $685M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $841.5M, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $855M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $828.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.