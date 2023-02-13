Are analysts optimistic about TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) stock?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) closed the day trading at $730.47 down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $746.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717741 shares were traded. TDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $751.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $729.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $660 from $735 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $661.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $650.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $650 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Howley W Nicholas sold 6,500 shares for $685.24 per share. The transaction valued at 4,454,030 led to the insider holds 21,548 shares of the business.

Valladares Jorge sold 20,000 shares of TDG for $13,348,134 on Jan 11. The COO now owns 11,000 shares after completing the transaction at $667.41 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Howley W Nicholas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $620.35 each. As a result, the insider received 4,032,252 and left with 21,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TransDigm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDG has reached a high of $766.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $486.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 659.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 601.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDG traded about 315.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDG traded about 444.15k shares per day. A total of 57.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TDG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.7 and a low estimate of $4.38, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.18, with high estimates of $4.77 and low estimates of $3.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.25 and $16.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.89. EPS for the following year is $21.35, with 19 analysts recommending between $23.45 and $19.57.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.3B and the low estimate is $5.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.