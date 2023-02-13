Are AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) closed at $62.61 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $62.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730200 shares were traded. AXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.15.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $60 from $63 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AXIS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXS has reached a high of $63.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXS has traded an average of 485.42K shares per day and 628.28k over the past ten days. A total of 84.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.95M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AXS is 1.76, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for AXS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.78 and $6.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $998.52M. As of the current estimate, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $862.7M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.49B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.56B and the low estimate is $5.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.