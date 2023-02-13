Are Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) closed at $15.90 up 1.08% from its previous closing price of $15.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631473 shares were traded. PRMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Primo Water Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $21.

On September 22, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 47,630 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 762,685 led to the insider holds 1,268,770 shares of the business.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 90,463 shares of PRMW for $1,458,291 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 1,268,770 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,760 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,159 and left with 1,268,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRMW has traded an average of 804.66K shares per day and 749.74k over the past ten days. A total of 161.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.63M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRMW is 0.28, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 9 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $580.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $588M to a low estimate of $572.2M. As of the current estimate, Primo Water Corporation’s year-ago sales were $550.8M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.6M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.