Are The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares too expensive at this price?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714836 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on December 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On October 21, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.50.

On September 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7540.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEV traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 989.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.80M. Insiders hold about 54.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.25M with a Short Ratio of 11.06M, compared to 6.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.