As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) offers stability

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed the day trading at $256.62 up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $256.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024636 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $257.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $255.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $160 from $233 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Berres Jennifer sold 4,000 shares for $255.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,020,912 led to the insider holds 7,392 shares of the business.

RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 30,000 shares of HCA for $7,745,568 on Feb 03. The CFO and EVP now owns 81,632 shares after completing the transaction at $258.19 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Reiner Deborah M, who serves as the SVP – Mktg. & Communications of the company, sold 7,941 shares for $257.61 each. As a result, the insider received 2,045,699 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $279.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 248.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCA traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCA traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 285.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

HCA’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.40, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $4.55, while EPS last year was $4.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.34, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.8 and $16.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.1. EPS for the following year is $18.32, with 22 analysts recommending between $20.75 and $17.53.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $15.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.16B to a low estimate of $15.22B. As of the current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.06B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.44B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.91B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.39B and the low estimate is $62.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.