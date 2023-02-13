As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) offers stability

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) closed the day trading at $216.73 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $221.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768512 shares were traded. RNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $222.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $213.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $187.

On July 12, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $173 to $162.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $192.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $192 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Brosnan Sean G sold 850 shares for $187.74 per share. The transaction valued at 159,579 led to the insider holds 19,038 shares of the business.

Gray Brian Gerald John bought 7,500 shares of RNR for $979,650 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 23,621 shares after completing the transaction at $130.62 per share. On May 20, another insider, BUSHNELL DAVID C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $148.41 each. As a result, the insider received 89,047 and left with 19,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNR has reached a high of $223.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNR traded about 337.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNR traded about 535.55k shares per day. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RNR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 541.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 685.33k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

RNR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.52, up from 1.41 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$8.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.6 and a low estimate of -$9.63, while EPS last year was -$7.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5, with high estimates of $7.61 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.67 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $21.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $24.77 and $18.49.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.