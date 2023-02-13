As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) offers stability

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) closed the day trading at $233.00 down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $233.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949577 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $231.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $255 from $235 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $254.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Lawton III Harry A sold 20,067 shares for $231.21 per share. The transaction valued at 4,639,691 led to the insider holds 84,734 shares of the business.

Barton Kurt D sold 10,020 shares of TSCO for $2,316,724 on Feb 09. The EVP Chief Financial Officer now owns 37,152 shares after completing the transaction at $231.21 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Yankee Colin, who serves as the EVP Supply Chain of the company, sold 653 shares for $231.92 each. As a result, the insider received 151,444 and left with 13,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $241.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 220.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSCO traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSCO traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 110.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

TSCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.12, up from 1.67 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.41 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $9.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.62. EPS for the following year is $10.49, with 30 analysts recommending between $10.8 and $10.05.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $3.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.78B. As of the current estimate, Tractor Supply Company’s year-ago sales were $3.32B, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.51B and the low estimate is $14.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.