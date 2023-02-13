Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) closed the day trading at $19.84 up 10.65% from the previous closing price of $17.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668321 shares were traded. BLBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLBD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 100.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 15, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Yousif Paul sold 3,720 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 77,190 led to the insider holds 30,420 shares of the business.

Yousif Paul sold 1,525 shares of BLBD for $32,406 on Mar 01. The General Counsel & Treasurer now owns 30,364 shares after completing the transaction at $21.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBD has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLBD traded about 181.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLBD traded about 296.01k shares per day. A total of 32.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 727.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 621.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $221.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $232M to a low estimate of $211.9M. As of the current estimate, Blue Bird Corporation’s year-ago sales were $192.2M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.4M, an increase of 40.40% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $764.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $684M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $999.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $959.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.