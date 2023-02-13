Considering Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $7.50 in the prior trading day, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) closed at $7.91, up 5.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577206 shares were traded. DFLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DFLI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 18, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On November 17, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFLI has reached a high of $28.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 81.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 204.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.30M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company.