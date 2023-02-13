Considering Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $108.63 in the prior trading day, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) closed at $109.97, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502251 shares were traded. FRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 178.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $115.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when FAEDER DAVID W bought 10,565 shares for $95.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,587 led to the insider holds 23,878 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRT has reached a high of $128.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 550.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 892.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 2.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FRT’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.22, compared to 4.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 124.10% for FRT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 05, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.22M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.