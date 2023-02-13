Considering Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $5.83 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $5.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515456 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LWLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.10 and its Current Ratio is at 24.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 219,108 led to the insider holds 5,182 shares of the business.

Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares of LWLG for $9,985 on Apr 12. The Chief Exec. Officer now owns 63,643 shares after completing the transaction at $9.98 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $13.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LWLG traded on average about 733.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 659.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.79M with a Short Ratio of 19.45M, compared to 18.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.87% and a Short% of Float of 15.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.