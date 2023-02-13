Considering WisdomTree Inc. (WT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.96 in the prior trading day, WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) closed at $6.02, up 1.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3380051 shares were traded. WT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WisdomTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WT has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 861.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.54M with a Short Ratio of 11.89M, compared to 11.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.88% and a Short% of Float of 14.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.