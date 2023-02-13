DRS (Leonardo DRS Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $13.35 in the prior trading day, Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) closed at $13.51, up 1.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707217 shares were traded. DRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on February 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On December 15, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leonardo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 63.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRS has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 982.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 754.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.02M. Insiders hold about 82.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DRS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 839.29k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.