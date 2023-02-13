EOSE (Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945123 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EOSE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 99,166 led to the insider holds 160,310 shares of the business.

Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of EOSE for $74,744 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 403,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bornstein Jeffrey S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,936 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $4.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6707.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EOSE traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.25M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 6.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6M, up 1,010.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247M and the low estimate is $153.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 282.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.