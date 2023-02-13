HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) closed the day trading at $67.97 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $67.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884274 shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.95.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HDB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $71.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HDB traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HDB traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 1.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83B. Shares short for HDB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.25M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

HDB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.58, up from 6.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The current Payout Ratio is 22.27% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.65B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.93B and the low estimate is $16.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.