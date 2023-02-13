How is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $287.00 in the prior trading day, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) closed at $286.30, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724723 shares were traded. BIIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $287.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $283.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIIB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $370 from $220 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $223 to $299.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $300.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Gregory Ginger sold 5,610 shares for $300.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,683,617 led to the insider holds 5,711 shares of the business.

ALEXANDER SUSAN H sold 5,532 shares of BIIB for $1,552,832 on Oct 27. The EVP Chief Legal Off & Corp Sec now owns 39,396 shares after completing the transaction at $280.70 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, BIOGEN INC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 each. As a result, the insider received 526,520 and left with 23,652,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $311.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 286.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 242.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 784.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.33 and a low estimate of $3.1, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.98, with high estimates of $4.32 and low estimates of $3.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.45 and $15.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.98. EPS for the following year is $15.64, with 29 analysts recommending between $17.79 and $13.24.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $2.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, a decrease of -8.20% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $8.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.