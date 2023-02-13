How is monday.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: MNDY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed at $131.18 in the last session, down -6.24% from day before closing price of $139.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865290 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $140.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $135.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 13, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $238.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNDY traded on average about 565.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 629.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 22.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 14.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.94, with 17 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.15M, up 62.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $734.07M and the low estimate is $588M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.