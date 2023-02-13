I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

After finishing at $1.71 in the prior trading day, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) closed at $2.08, up 21.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4502168 shares were traded. NGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 50,000 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 53,700 led to the insider holds 2,938,615 shares of the business.

REINERS DEREK S bought 25,000 shares of NGL for $26,940 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 101,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, REINERS DEREK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,752 and bolstered with 76,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGL has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5201.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 688.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 884.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.20M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NGL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 475.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 681.3k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.86 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.95B, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.34B and the low estimate is $10.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.