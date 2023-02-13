In spite of Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s (NYSE:VVNT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) closed at $11.95 down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $11.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4019833 shares were traded. VVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2021, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Imperial Capital Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVNT has reached a high of $11.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VVNT has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 213.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VVNT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.93M with a Short Ratio of 8.66M, compared to 7.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 17.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $402.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $409.28M to a low estimate of $393.62M. As of the current estimate, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.87M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $407.07M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.