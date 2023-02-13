In the case of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE), what’s next?

The closing price of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) was $0.33 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599049 shares were traded. PHGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Ugwumba Chidozie sold 1,501 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 567 led to the insider holds 2,997,025 shares of the business.

Ugwumba Chidozie sold 2,000 shares of PHGE for $732 on Nov 03. The Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner now owns 2,998,526 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of the company, sold 2,416 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 867 and left with 3,000,526 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHGE has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2626, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5406.

Shares Statistics:

PHGE traded an average of 463.20K shares per day over the past three months and 229.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.17M. Insiders hold about 19.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PHGE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 115.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 177.42k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.