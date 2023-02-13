In the case of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG), what’s next?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) closed the day trading at $23.86 up 2.36% from the previous closing price of $23.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814653 shares were traded. GLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLNG traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLNG traded about 984.83k shares per day. A total of 107.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.89M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $96.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $155M to a low estimate of $58M. As of the current estimate, Golar LNG Limited’s year-ago sales were $100.36M, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.42M, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $451.76M, down -36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579.84M and the low estimate is $231M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.