In What Direction Will Bandwidth Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) was $24.48 for the day, down -5.81% from the previous closing price of $25.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619214 shares were traded. BAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $18 previously.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Bottorff Rebecca sold 1,117 shares for $22.58 per share. The transaction valued at 25,222 led to the insider holds 16,439 shares of the business.

Carreker Marina C. sold 660 shares of BAND for $15,576 on Jan 03. The President now owns 8,725 shares after completing the transaction at $23.60 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Bottorff Rebecca, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 355 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider received 8,378 and left with 17,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAND has reached a high of $65.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.89.

Shares Statistics:

BAND traded an average of 605.11K shares per day over the past three months and 574.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.13M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BAND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 18.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Bandwidth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.33M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.19M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $551.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.91M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $645M and the low estimate is $610.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.